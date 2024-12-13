Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,650,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,752 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $176,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 1,010.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $123.41 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.18 and a fifty-two week high of $126.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $626,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,343,233.60. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

