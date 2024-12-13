William A. Heyburn Sells 39,285 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) CFO William A. Heyburn sold 39,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $197,210.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,336,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,710,866.52. This represents a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE opened at $4.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,060,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after buying an additional 381,308 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 610.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 303,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 260,699 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 12.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,217,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,219,000 after acquiring an additional 774,114 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 181,630 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 42.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 546,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 162,867 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

