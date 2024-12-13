Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Should You Sell?

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.13. Approximately 1,119,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,221% from the average daily volume of 48,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.34.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

Further Reading

