Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in November

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Worley Trading Down 10.3 %

OTCMKTS WYGPY opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. Worley has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Worley Company Profile

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

