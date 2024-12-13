XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 116.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,678 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 44,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 7.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 10.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Genmab A/S from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $20.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.17. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.20 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

