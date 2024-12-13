XTX Topco Ltd Has $581,000 Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,162 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in SEA by 213.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 298 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEA in the third quarter worth $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 248.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Dbs Bank raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, November 4th. Phillip Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.21.

Shares of SE stock opened at $117.27 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $119.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.41 and its 200-day moving average is $85.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 781.80 and a beta of 1.53.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

