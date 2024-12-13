XTX Topco Ltd Has $599,000 Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,169 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Cameco were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco by 84.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 39.0% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CCJ. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 294.79 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average of $49.37.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.