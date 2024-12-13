XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $589,000 Investment in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 1,811.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 28,725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $76.60 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $73.43 and a 12-month high of $100.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $338.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.468 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 25.83%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OTTR. StockNews.com upgraded Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

