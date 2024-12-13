XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $614,000 Investment in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,166,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,003,000 after purchasing an additional 815,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,911,000 after buying an additional 51,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 7.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,985,000 after buying an additional 31,035 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 347,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after acquiring an additional 40,676 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,644,000. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $105.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $119.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.78.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($1.62). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $411.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $1,185,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,651,141.21. This trade represents a 4.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total value of $309,536.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,403.60. The trade was a 5.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,162 shares of company stock valued at $8,540,526 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Stories

