XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $637,000 Investment in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 330.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.09 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.45 and a 200-day moving average of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The company had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.25 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised Hologic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Hologic from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

In related news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,897,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,237.38. The trade was a 47.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

