XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 8,103 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 157.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPR. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1,725.0% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 67.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 38.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. EPR Properties has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.00.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a dec 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EPR Properties

About EPR Properties

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.