XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 37.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,324,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,299 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 35.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,735,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,282 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,959,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,185,000 after purchasing an additional 159,388 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,804,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,940,000 after purchasing an additional 396,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,547,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,864 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $738,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 315,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,218.16. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.6 %

BRX opened at $28.86 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.58.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.21). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $320.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRX shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.96.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

