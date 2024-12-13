Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 2,424 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 168.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,866 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMR. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 798,584 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,610,000 after acquiring an additional 185,376 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $5,123,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 305,726 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,765,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 743.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 17,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $3,304,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $231.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.45 and its 200 day moving average is $253.41. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $452.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $671.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.95 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 16.87 EPS for the current year.

AMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

