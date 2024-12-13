Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 82.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,745 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 247,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday. Compass Point raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OBDC opened at $15.23 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.93%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

