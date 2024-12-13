Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 52,529 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 13,732.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,566,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,675,000 after buying an additional 1,555,149 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14,222.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 584,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,621,000 after acquiring an additional 580,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,844,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,300,000 after acquiring an additional 401,180 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,474,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 1,038.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 277,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,803,000 after purchasing an additional 253,400 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. StockNews.com cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GPC opened at $121.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $112.74 and a 12-month high of $164.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.54). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 51.48%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

