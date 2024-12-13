Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $972,000 Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON grew its stake in Equinix by 67.3% during the third quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 80,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,685,000 after buying an additional 32,481 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 39,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,030,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EQIX. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Equinix from $985.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $976.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.99, for a total transaction of $1,562,012.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,505 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,959.95. This represents a 20.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,022 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.56, for a total value of $943,878.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,979.08. This trade represents a 17.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,398 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,218 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 0.2 %

EQIX stock opened at $975.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.14 and a twelve month high of $994.03. The stock has a market cap of $94.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $916.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $843.28.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 153.65%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

