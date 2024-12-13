Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,186,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $625,075,000 after purchasing an additional 267,881 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,341,000 after buying an additional 229,995 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,133,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $766,523,000 after buying an additional 170,942 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,866,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,760,000 after buying an additional 155,971 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 65.0% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 307,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,879,000 after buying an additional 120,952 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASND shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $130.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 0.67. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $109.96 and a one year high of $161.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.69.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

