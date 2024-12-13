Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Trims Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 85.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 16.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 190.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,233,000 after purchasing an additional 30,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $319.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.32. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.40 and a 12 month high of $371.65.
The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.
