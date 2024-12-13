Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Short Interest Down 97.2% in November

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Yellow Pages Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:YLWDF opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07. Yellow Pages has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61.

Yellow Pages Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a $0.1795 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 9.65%.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

