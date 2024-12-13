YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Holdings Raised by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.18% of YETI worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YETI. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 265.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 52.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in YETI by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

YETI Stock Performance

NYSE YETI opened at $44.19 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average of $39.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on YETI from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

