Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,879,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,852 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $524,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the third quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.1% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $106.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.59 and a 200-day moving average of $108.83. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.27%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.83.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

