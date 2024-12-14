165,324 Shares in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 165,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 39,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 19,265 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 100.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 104,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 52,706 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 246.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 114,736 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 35.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 2.0 %

QRTEA stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $145.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qurate Retail in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

