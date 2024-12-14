17,187 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 87,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Baird R W upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Capmk raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $367,920,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,755,242.88. This represents a 87.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $218,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,535,378. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,118,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,875,392. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $76.07 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $80.91. The company has a market cap of $173.29 billion, a PE ratio of 380.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.39.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

