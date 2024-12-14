1ST Source Bank Buys 2,720 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $175.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.67 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.74.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

