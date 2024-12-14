2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Plans Dividend of $0.58 (NYSEARCA:BITX)

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.5768 per share on Tuesday, December 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BITX traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,116,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,516,081. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average is $36.75. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $68.09.

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

