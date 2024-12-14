9,500 Shares in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 102,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 64,154 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $986,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 535,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after purchasing an additional 88,711 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 80,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASPN shares. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.70.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE ASPN opened at $13.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,314.81 and a beta of 2.11.

Insider Transactions at Aspen Aerogels

In other news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,550.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,709.20. This represents a 11.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

(Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.