A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the November 15th total of 106,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.17. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $10.53.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 6.82%. Analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

