Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 68,210 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the previous session’s volume of 29,911 shares.The stock last traded at $114.08 and had previously closed at $115.93.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.88 and a 200 day moving average of $109.38.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 11,450.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 502,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,922,000 after acquiring an additional 498,091 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 722.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 99,255 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,760,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 735.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 22,421 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Company Profile

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.