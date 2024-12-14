Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$18.09 and last traded at C$18.09. 3,041 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 5,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.10.

Acadian Timber Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$316.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. Acadian Timber had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 26.53%. The business had revenue of C$25.96 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.0095345 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadian Timber Announces Dividend

Acadian Timber Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.37%.

(Get Free Report)

Acadian Timber Corp is a Canada-based supplier of primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company’s operating segments include NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. It generates maximum revenue from the NB Timberlands segment. The company’s product includes softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood and biomass by-products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.