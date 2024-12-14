Aceto (OTCMKTS:ACETQ) Trading 14.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Aceto Corporation (OTCMKTS:ACETQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 14.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 4,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,479,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
Aceto Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.
Aceto Company Profile
Aceto Corporation markets, sells and distributes finished dosage form generics, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, agricultural protection products and specialty chemicals. The company’s operating segment consists of Human Health, Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Performance Chemicals.
