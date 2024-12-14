Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Short Interest Down 46.2% in November

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the November 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days.

Adacel Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AELTF stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. Adacel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34.

Get Adacel Technologies alerts:

Adacel Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells air traffic management, air traffic control simulation, and training systems and services for the military and civil sectors in North and South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Canada, Estonia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Services segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Adacel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adacel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.