Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Short Interest Down 46.2% in November

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the November 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days.
Adacel Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of AELTF stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. Adacel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34.
Adacel Technologies Company Profile
