AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 386.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,014 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.33% of AGCO worth $24,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in AGCO by 5.5% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 50.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on AGCO from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on AGCO from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.18.

AGCO Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $97.04 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $84.35 and a twelve month high of $130.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.42.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.40). AGCO had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 51.33%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

