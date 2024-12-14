Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the November 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ACGBY opened at $13.05 on Friday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $182.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.63.

Get Agricultural Bank of China alerts:

Agricultural Bank of China Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3101 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Agricultural Bank of China’s payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.