Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Update

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,515,100 shares, an increase of 89.5% from the November 15th total of 6,603,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Alfa Price Performance

OTCMKTS ALFFF opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68. Alfa has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $0.82.

Alfa Company Profile

Alfa SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemical and synthetic fiber and refrigerated food businesses in Mexico. It operates through two segments, Alpek and Sigma. The company manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), recycled PET, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, chemical specialties, and industrial chemicals.

