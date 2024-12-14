Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Down 45.9% in November

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the November 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Alterity Therapeutics Stock Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ:ATHE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. 44,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,530. Alterity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Alterity Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson’s disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company’s lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

