Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the November 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 488,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth $7,238,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Amedisys by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,746,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 55,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 30,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 15,238 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $85.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Amedisys has a one year low of $84.06 and a one year high of $98.95. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.66 and a 200-day moving average of $94.94.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $587.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.