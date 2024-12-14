Analysts Set Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Target Price at $19.88

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.88.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAGP. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains GP to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.
NYSE:PAGP opened at $19.13 on Friday. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.57.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.41%.
Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.
