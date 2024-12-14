Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $347,000 Position in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Anchor Investment Management LLC cut its position in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Crescent Capital BDC worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 15,288 shares during the period. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CCAP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $740.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $20.03.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.88%.

Crescent Capital BDC Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

