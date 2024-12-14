Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $471,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Anchor Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.46 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.59.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.