Anchor Investment Management LLC Sells 1,949 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Anchor Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $328,000.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $61.70 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.21 and its 200 day moving average is $61.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

