Anchor Investment Management LLC Sells 44 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Anchor Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,048,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,289,079,000 after buying an additional 1,568,909 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 356.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 868,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,589,000 after acquiring an additional 678,241 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 23,378.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 520,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,811,000 after purchasing an additional 518,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 705,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,645,000 after purchasing an additional 282,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $54,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 price target (down previously from $256.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.70.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $246.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.03 and a 52-week high of $269.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.26. The firm has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. This represents a 15.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total value of $990,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,301,683.20. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,149 shares of company stock worth $20,295,856 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.