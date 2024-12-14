Andrew Cheng Sells 7,855 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 7,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $241,855.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,398,933.98. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $802,250.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Andrew Cheng sold 108,366 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $3,438,453.18.

On Friday, October 18th, Andrew Cheng sold 63,539 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,003,384.67.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Andrew Cheng sold 24,992 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $778,250.88.

Shares of AKRO opened at $28.89 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of -0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 17.25 and a current ratio of 17.25.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKRO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 127.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 71,652 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,896,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,554,000 after buying an additional 2,782,029 shares during the period.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

