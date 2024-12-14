ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Short Interest Update

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 438,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. This represents a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 32.7% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its holdings in ANSYS by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in ANSYS by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANSS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.50.

ANSS stock opened at $340.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.19. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $289.82 and a 1 year high of $364.31.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

