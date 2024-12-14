Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Short Interest Up 14.9% in November

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 612,600 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the November 15th total of 533,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arbe Robotics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Arbe Robotics Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ARBE Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARBE remained flat at $1.69 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 68,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,222. The company has a market cap of $136.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. Arbe Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57.

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

