Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ARCH. B. Riley reduced their target price on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARCH

Arch Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE ARCH opened at $154.13 on Friday. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $116.44 and a 1-year high of $187.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.14.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.17). Arch Resources had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $617.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

In other news, VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $36,621.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,120. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 132.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Arch Resources by 43.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Resources

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.