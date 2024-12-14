Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSFF. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 344,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 16,207 shares during the period. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period.

BATS PSFF opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.53.

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

