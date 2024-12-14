Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 89 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the second quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 77.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 67.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UFP Technologies

In related news, VP Jason Holt sold 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.69, for a total value of $50,032.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,219.49. This trade represents a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.30, for a total transaction of $227,938.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,462.70. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,154. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFP Technologies Stock Down 3.9 %

UFP Technologies Profile

UFPT stock opened at $258.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.43 and a 12 month high of $366.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $300.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.45.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Featured Articles

