Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 485 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMO. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $218,000.

NYSE:EMO opened at $47.22 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $50.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $123,792.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,873.87. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 26,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,167 over the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

