Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the November 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Aspen Technology Stock Performance
Shares of AZPN traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.80. The company had a trading volume of 595,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,960. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $171.25 and a 1-year high of $254.44.
Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.54). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Technology
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZPN
Aspen Technology Company Profile
Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aspen Technology
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
- What is Put Option Volume?
- GRAIL: Biotech Stock Targeting $100B Cancer Market
Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.