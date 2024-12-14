AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,159 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $11,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,071,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,758 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 750.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,283,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,362 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,934,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at about $72,437,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,480,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,509,000 after buying an additional 524,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $87.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

